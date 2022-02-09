news, local-news,

Vandals have caused up to $40,000 damage at a local car dealership, slashing tyres on at least 50 cars in an overnight rampage. Employees discovered the destruction as they arrived at work at John Davis Motors on Bathurst Road on Tuesday morning. Business owner John Davis said cars were "leaning at odd angles". "There's 50 cars that are new, near-new or used with the tyres slashed," he said. "It was one tyre on some cars, maybe two or four on others, it was just random. "On top of that there's 15 cars damaged, like a bonnet or doors or scratching." Mr Davis said CCTV footage captured by the business showed five people, estimated to be in their teens or 20s, entering the car yard at 11pm, damaging up to 40 cars. Three people returned at 4.20am, damaging another 10 cars. He said they had used a knife "that would scare anyone". "It was a big knife," he added. Mr Davis said there'd been a handful of incidents during his 40 years at the dealership, but none that had caused this extent of damage. "It's just disappointing," he said. "It's not just a case of them being damaged, it's a case of buying new tyres, getting them fitted. "It's fairly hard to get new cars and used cars at the moment." He said it was a senseless act: "They're either bored or having fun or whatever - they're doesn't seem to be any reason for it. There's nothing gained. "The question is - what is going on, and what's going to happen about it?" The vandalism at the car dealership was one of several car-related crimes to take place on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Police say three cars at the Woolworths car park on Anson Street also had their tyres slashed on Tuesday morning. A Mazda was stolen from McLachlan Street and then dumped and set alight off Burrendong Way at about 6.20 am Tuesday following a police pursuit. Two Land Cruisers were also stolen from Orange homes on Tuesday and then dumped after a police pursuit that saw a police car rammed and the officer inside injured. Mr Davis hopes the footage captured at his business will help identify and catch those responsible for the vandalism. "The pictures are quite clear so we hope that might bring a result," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/24c7865f-916c-4eb3-b865-f2dfda8eae07.JPG/r0_305_5382_3346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg