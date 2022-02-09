news, local-news,

A YOUNG child has been taken to hospital by road ambulance after his car seat fell out of the vehicle he was travelling in. Emergency services received the report of the accident just before 9am Wednesday and responded to the scene at the intersection of Russell and Bentinck streets Bathurst. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said that several ambulances were sent, along with other emergency services. "We responded with four ambulance road crews to reports a child seat had flown out of a car at the roundabout," they said. "When paramedics arrived we treated a young child for some minor injuries and that child was transported to Orange Hospital in a stable condition." The minor injuries were said to have included an abrasion to the forehead. NSW Ambulance was unable to provide an age of the child, but said it was a young boy. No other people at the scene required treatment.

