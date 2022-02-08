news, local-news,

Orange's spate of car fires continued overnight with another car stolen, dumped and set alight. Vandals also slashed up to 40 tyres at a car dealership on Bathurst Road and the tyres of three cars at the Woolworths car park in Anson Street. Police say a red Mazda was stolen from a home on McLachlan Street sometime between 1.30am and 2.30am Tuesday. Police spotted the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit on the Northern Distributor Road at about 6am, but terminated the pursuit. The car was found burnt out off Burrendong Way at about 6.20am Tuesday. Orange police chief inspector Peter Atkins said police have commenced an investigation. He urged anyone that may have seen the vehicle dropped at Paul Park, off Burrendong Way to contact police. Two 15-year-old boys were arrested and bail refused last week in relation to the city's spate of burned out, stolen cars. They will face children's court again on February 14. Police will allege the pair was involved in 10 offences across Orange, Bathurst, Blayney and Dubbo, including seven counts of aggravated break and enter, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle and another count of armed robbery. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/2b9e7db9-a98d-48e6-bffc-577d9220497b.jpg/r0_35_2048_1192_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg