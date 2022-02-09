Police charge two teenagers with more than 45 offences related to break and enters in Orange, Blayney, Bathurst and Dubbo and car fire in Orange
Police have made another breakthrough in relation to the spate of break and enters, car thefts and car fires across Orange, arresting a 17-year-old from Dubbo and a 16-year-old from Orange.
Officers attached to Central West and Orana Mid-Western Police District commenced an investigation after a number of homes and business' were allegedly broken into throughout the western region between Friday January 28 and Tuesday February 8.
Following inquiries, officers attended a home in Orange about 2.50pm on Tuesday and arrested the two boys who were taken to Orange Police Station.
The pair were charged with a total of 35 offences related to break and enters in Orange, Blayney, Bathurst and Dubbo, as well as a car fire in Orange on Tuesday morning.
Orange Police Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said the 17-year-old was charged with:
- aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal (x9)
- police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly (x2)
- dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception (x2)
- larceny value (x2)
- be carried in conveyance taken w/o consent of owner (x2)
- robbery armed with offensive weapon
- drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent, and
- aggravated enter dwelling in company intent to steal.
He was also charged with 14 outstanding warrants in relation to domestic violence, assault, robbery, property crime and malicious damage.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with:
- aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal (x7)
- be carried in conveyance taken w/o consent of owner (x2)
- dishonestly obtain property by deception (x1)
- larceny value (x2)
- damage property by fire
- aggravated enter dwelling in company intent to steal, and
- steal motor vehicle.
Both teenagers were refused bail to appear at Orange Children's Court today.
As investigations continue, police are appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact local police.
