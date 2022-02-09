news, local-news,

Police have made another breakthrough in relation to the spate of break and enters, car thefts and car fires across Orange, arresting a 17-year-old from Dubbo and a 16-year-old from Orange. Officers attached to Central West and Orana Mid-Western Police District commenced an investigation after a number of homes and business' were allegedly broken into throughout the western region between Friday January 28 and Tuesday February 8. Following inquiries, officers attended a home in Orange about 2.50pm on Tuesday and arrested the two boys who were taken to Orange Police Station. The pair were charged with a total of 35 offences related to break and enters in Orange, Blayney, Bathurst and Dubbo, as well as a car fire in Orange on Tuesday morning. Orange Police Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said the 17-year-old was charged with: He was also charged with 14 outstanding warrants in relation to domestic violence, assault, robbery, property crime and malicious damage. The 16-year-old boy was charged with: Both teenagers were refused bail to appear at Orange Children's Court today. As investigations continue, police are appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact local police. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/43d969ff-2966-4db1-a798-3d39fe384551.jpg/r5_0_2042_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg