For the first time in history, Orange have taken home the Under 15s Western NSW Boys Carnival title. It was an all Central West final as the hosts took on Dubbo at Wade Park on Thursday. It was the home side who won the toss and elected to bat and got off to a good start thanks to opener Toby Middleton and captain Cooper Pullen. The pair put on 83 for the second wicket before Middleton was caught out for 53. Wickets then continued to fall in regular intervals, but Pullen's 61 and some late-order hitting from Nate Lee (38 not out), saw Orange finish their 50 overs at 9-207. "We'd said to the boys at the start that we need to bowl really tight line and lengths," Orange coach Adrian Lee said. "The pitch here at Wade Park was playing nicely but a little bit low, so anything in the Dubbo innings where they pitched it a bit short was easier to hit, so we said we really had to keep it full and in those good areas." That plan was executed to perfection. Opening bowlers Max Richards (0-8 off six) and Hayden Griffith (0-9 off three) made it slow-going for Dubbo early on and as the required run rate continued to creep up, so did the need to swing big. "It got to the point where they were so far behind the run rate that they had to hit out," Lee added. "That resulted in some chances and the odd run out and we were able to really capitalise on that and finish it off." Once the wickets started to tumble, they came in bunches and Dubbo were eventually bowled out for 99. Isaac Clarke finished with match-best figured of 4-5 off five overs. Lee said it was a genuine team performance which got them to this point. "Every single one of them contributed in some way," he said. "The positive thing for me as their coach is it wasn't just a one person show. Every one of the players contributed throughout the week for the wins. "Even today, Isaac got hit around a bit on Wednesday and he came back and took four wickets for five runs. He bowled absolutely beautifully, fast and on the spot." In the other games across the city, Parramatta and Radford College played out a low-scoring thriller. Parramatta batted first and could only muster 111 before they were bowled out in the 48th over. The main destroyer with the ball was Rudra Rathod who took 5-22 off nine overs. In reply, Radford quickly fell to 4-5 as Thomas Williams (1-5) and Viren Garg (3-12) tore through the top order. There was some resistance towards the end when Josh McIntyre (34) and Raunit Singh (28) pulled them within striking distance, but it wasn't enough. It was a similar story in the match between North Shore and Blacktown. North Shore won the toss and elected to bat first, but could only muster 126, with no batter making it to 20. But the bowlers quickly turned the tables on Blacktown. Max Circosta (3-15), Miles Hopper (3-15) and Max Lynn (3-16) provided all North Shore needed as they bowled Blacktown out for 99. The final game was a much more one-sided affair. Batting first, North West Sydney were bowled out for 115 against Penrith, with Mokshaj Brahmbhatt (31) the pick of the batters. Shreyash Mukherjee finished with match best figures of 3-15. In reply, Michael Valerio (72 not out), Srivarun Beknalikar (26) and the rest of the Penrith squad made light work and chased the target in the 31st over, with eight wickets still in the shed.

