Ellen Dolbel blasted a run-a-ball unbeaten century to give her side a huge victory on day three of the Under 15 Western NSW Carnivals. Opening the batting for Western Zone in their match against Penrith, the Orange City junior hit a whopping 19 fours on her way to 103 as they chased down the 178 target in just the 29th over. Playing a crucial supporting role was Karly Woods who remained 38 not out at the end. Earlier in the game it seemed like Annabel Batty would steal the show after she finished 93 not out at the end of Penrith's innings. But Dolbel wasn't the only player to crack triple figures on the day. Shiloh Julien finished 100 not out for Hills Barbarians against Gordon. It wasn't enough to get the win though, as Barbarians fell 12 runs short of victory at the end of their 40 overs. Elizabeth Cambridge (55) and Taara Kotibhaskar (77) top scored for Gordon. In other games, Lane Cove's Lily Shaw took 4-10 as they beat Manly-Warringah by one wicket. Parramatta's Nikhar Doshi (48) helped her side set a total of 152 before Lakshmi Rajadurai's second 3-4 in two days helped roll Newcastle for 64. Over on the boys side, a gutsy 66 by Cooper Pullen wasn't enough for Orange as Parramatta were able to chase down the target of 152. Eesa Omar scored 68 not out against the hosts. Penrith took on Radford College where the bowlers stole the show. Aathavan Ravi (3-32) and William James (3-27) helped Penrith dismiss Radford for 140. That proved enough as Penrith were bowled out for 116 in the 48th over. Luke Davis (3-16) and Cameron Barnett (3-23) were the standouts with the ball. North Shore set 175 for victory thanks in large part to Noah Feenstra's 66 not out, while North West Sydney did not come close in reply. The final game of the day saw Dubbo in trouble at 9-92 against Blacktown. But a superb tenth-wicket partnership between Cooper Townsend (51) and Finn Macleod (27 not out) saw them eventually bowled out for 160 on the final ball of the innings. Aydan Hunt then took 3-13 for Dubbo as they clung on to a 34-run victory.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/e31a4846-697e-4b6a-b1fd-d2f0e16f10c5.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg