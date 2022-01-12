sport, local-sport,

Phoebe Litchfield's meteoric rise to stardom has continued after she was selected for the Australia A side. The Orange teenager is part of a 15-player squad to face England A across three T20s and three 50-over fixtures which will run concurrently with the women's Ashes series. This is the second time Litchfield has been chosen for the Australia A squad and she couldn't be happier to be back in the mix. "It's comforting and it's nice to be recognised. I'm excited to put a few more good performances together," she said. "To play England A will be cool to just play a different country and meet new people, so I'm looking forward to it." Litchfield will be part of a quartet of New South Wales representatives in the squad, with Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns and Stella Campbell also getting the nod. "We'll train here or there but with COVID there's a few protocols that we have to stay quite apart, but we'll train every second day and play games in or around that," Litchfield said on what the setup will be like. "It's really cool and as I said, I'm looking forward to seeing if I can contribute to the team, whether that be on the field or off the field." The T20 games will take place on January 20, 21 and 23 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Following on from this, the side will play 50-ver matches at Canberra's Phillip Oval on January 28, 30 and February 2. Litchfield is looking to use the experience to further her game. "To be in that setup, I'm excited to learn off the senior players in the side and if I get an opportunity, to make the most of it," she said. "When I'm young it's just to learn from all the experiences and go out there and enjoy it." Queensland's Georgia Redmayne will captain the side. Fans unable to attend matches can tune in live via the Seven Network, Foxtel, Kayo, ABC Radio and the CA Live App.

