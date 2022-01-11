news, local-news,

Tributes have been paid to footballer described as a " fierce competitor on the field and a complete gentleman off it." Jeremy "Jed" Reid died suddenly on December 31, just two weeks after his 50th birthday. As well as playing for Orange CYMS in the 1990s, Reid played seven seasons with the Cargo Blue Heelers between 2001 and 2013 with grand final wins in 2002, 2008 and 2013. Current Cargo president Ashley Brown had nothing but praise for the man he knew for two decades. "He was polite and fairly quietly spoken, but when he was on the football field he was someone you wanted on your team and not to have to play against because he was tough as teak," Brown said. "He was a formidable force on the footy field." In the wake of his death, another of Reid's friends, Grant Spurr, set up a fundraising page to help his family get through this tough time. On the GoFundMe page Spurr wrote: "We have lost a brother, father, partner and a very best mate of ours forever. We will never forget you mate. "I am so saddened to speak about this, but this man of little words and some great songs has touched so many people's hearts." In just seven days, more than $18,000 had already been raised for the family of Reid. Brown added that Reid was "very highly regarded" around the club and community. "We have an old boys section of our club and Jed was a big part of that," the president said. "There was quite a contingent of players that came from Orange that came out to play for Cargo at the same time Jeremy did. "It's fairly sombre and I'm saying that as a mate, I'd hate to think what the family is going through." Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Towac Park Racecourse on Thursday, January 13 commencing at 11.30am.

