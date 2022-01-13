sport, local-sport,

It was a game that provided the perfect end to what was the biggest Under 15s Western NSW girls carnival in Orange history. Parramatta took on Gordon at Riawena Oval an looked in trouble after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Parramatta slumped to 6-70, but a brilliant 62 from Lakshmi Rajadurai helped her side bat out the 40 overs as they finished 8-172. In reply, it was Gordon's Elizabeth Cambridge looked like she might steal the show. She hit a tremendous 81 but fell with 29 runs still required. With the required run rate through the roof, the remaining Gordon batters went for the slog but were eventually bowled out for 146 in the second to last over. Parramatta coach Mohan Alagarsamy was overwhelmed with emotion following the win. "I'm so proud of my girls. Our cricket club is really top notch," he said. "Our junior program is really going well and this is a testament to our infrastructure and the program that we have at Parramatta Cricket Club. It's a great win for all of us." Parramatta's Lucy Wilson - who earlier in the tournament smashed a double century - would have been disappointed to be dismissed for just 12 off six deliveries, but she more than made up for it with the ball as she finished with match-best figures of 4-15. "We've had similar contests so they had been in similar situations twice already so our idea after losing the top five was to bat the full 40 overs," Alagarsamy said. "My instruction to the girls was stay there and don't get out and they achieved that." Alagarsamy said playing against Gordon was always a tough contest. "We have a very strong rivalry and our games are always top notch and the games are always the best of the best," he added. "The experience of what our girls learned from the other games is what got us through." In the other games, Penrith were unable to defend their total of 80 against Manly-Warringah. Natalie Canvin (20) and Emma Lawrence (15 not out) put up a good fight while Saoirse Ford (4-15) was the destroyer for Manly. In the chase, Manly lost consistent wickets but opener Charlotte Allen's 29 was enough to get them the three wicket win. In Western Zone's match against Lane Cove, Callee Black proved why she is a superstar in the making. The Bathurst girl blasted an incredible 114 off just 65 balls before retiring not out in the win. This came in pursuit of Lane Cove's 183 which was spearheaded by opener Eliza Mcleod who put on 73. The final game saw Newcastle take on Hill Barbarians. Barbarians were in deep trouble early on as they fell to 7-26, but some lower-order hitting from Nandha Sajish (20), Gunisha Garg (33) and Shiloh Julien (42) propelled them to 140. This wasn't enough as Newcastle and Caoimhe Bray (59 not out) chased it down with eight wickets still remaining.

