CSU Mungoes, Orange United Warriors and Oberon Tigers - all three have produced quality football in the Mid West Cup and should they end up competing against Woodbridge Cup outfits in 2022 expect more of the same. That is the prediction of Mid West League president Dallas Booth, who's competition will explore merging with the Woodbridge Cup for the upcoming season. Though it is a possible reduced number of participating Mid West clubs which have triggered talks of a merger - Booth saying "it's going to be best case scenario four teams" - he stresses there will still be plenty of talent within those clubs. It's the sort of talent which he thinks could make the Mid West teams competitive should they find themselves up against Woodbridge Cup outfits. "Warriors and CSU were in the grand final last year, the two strongest teams from last year, and Oberon, we didn't go anywhere near the expectations we set ourselves last year but we'll be relatively strong again, signing Abel as captain-coach will be a massive boost," Booth said. "So it would make for a good comp, there are some strong teams in the Woodbridge Cup, but we've got three strong teams from here too, it would be a bloody good comp." If a merger, which Booth says is "not set in stone", is to go ahead, one of the main logistical considerations to forming a draw would be travel. But Booth feels this could be overcome. "The travel will have to be worked out but it won't be that big of an issue. Orange is closer to almost all the Woodbridge teams than anyone, Oberon would have more travel than anyone and we'd be happy to do it, we just want to still play footy," he said. "I know Group 10 did a few magic rounds, there's no reason we couldn't do something like that too. Take the two teams that travel the furthest - say Oberon versus Peak Hill - they could play each other at Orange and Warriors could play a team and CSU play a team too all on the one day." The prospect of new rivalries is something Booth feels could spark new interest amongst fans as well. "Take CSU who won our comp last year, they're young and fit and good footballers, say they play a team like Canowindra who were leading Woodbridge for most of last year - like I'd go and watch that," he said. "It's new, it's fresh, it would be a great game of footy. It would bring some excitement, if you're playing new teams it does generate excitement and you get more people through the gate. "Take Oberon and put them a team like Manildra who have been strong for umpteen years, like an Oberon versus Rhinos game in Oberon, you might get double the crowd just from interest sake."

