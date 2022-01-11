sport, local-sport,

Kurt Gander played a crucial knock for Centrals over the weekend in the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade competition in round nine. Taking on CYMS at Max Stewart Park, the red and blacks won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Damien Caughlan (17 off 13) came out swinging but was eventually caught out off the bowling of Kamal Bhatia. But it was Gander (54) and Tristan Moon (31) who helped them to 180 off their four overs. In reply, CYMS never really got going, with Tom West (24) top scoring before the green and golds were bowled out for 106. Kaiden Cole finished with 3-14 off 5.1 overs for Centrals. Kinross first XI continued their good form with a narrow two run-victory over Cavaliers. David Hunter (74) got the students off to a great start and was helped out by a run-a-ball 42 Luke Hunter to propel them to 193 from their 45 overs. Joel Thomas was the pick of the Cavs bowlers and finished with 5-29. Opening bat Kaleb Cook got the run chase off to a good start with 52, but a flurry of wickets in the middle overs helped Kinross peg things back. But Cavs number eight Josh Ward (57 not out) was determined to make a game out of it, but ran out of batting partners in the end, as they were bowled out three runs short of victory with one ball remaining. The final game saw Orange City scrape home by two wickets against Gladstone as they chased the 127 target. It was only Centrals Black and Cavaliers who got a game in the ODCA third grade competition this weekend. Adam Thomas (5-11) was devastating with the ball for Cavs as they were able to hold Centrals to 125 from their 40 overs. Nathan Totten top scored with 37. In reply, it was all who chipped in with five players reaching double figures. Jordan Packham was the best of the bunch with an unbeaten 38 to guide his side to a five wicket win.

