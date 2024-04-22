Orange CYMS preview: Signings, potential lineups and 2024 prospects

Getting a full team every week will be enough for Orange CYMS to improve in 2024.
But it won't just be improvement the green and gold will be aiming for after an off-season signing spree undertaken with one thing in mind: restore the natural order.
CYMS was a regular feature on Group 10 grand final day throughout the 2010s and in the first year of the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) they lost to eventual premiers Forbes Magpies in the preliminary final.
But 2023 was a different story, one the proud club has no intention of repeating.
So, what will they be doing differently?
One of the first things incoming coach Jack Buchanan did after his season with Parkes Spacemen ended was start a recruitment drive.
The likes of Dylan Kelly, Jack Nobes, Ryan Griffin, Daniel Mortimer were all brought in alongside youngsters Dion Jones, Rhys Draper and Mitch Collins.
But more important than the names according to Buchanan was setting some standards early, including plenty of conditioning in the December heat.
"To be honest I was a bit nervous about starting so early," he said.
"But we had really strong numbers before Christmas, which was unreal.
"It wasn't as if we did a whole lot of structural stuff before that anyway, but it was just to get the guys there early and understand what we're going to try to achieve.
"I can't speak highly enough of the guys that rocked up and bought into what we're doing."
Second on Buchanan's list was increasing numbers.
Everyone is aware of CYMS' struggles regarding player depth in 2023, issues ultimately culminating in reserve grade pulling the pin.
It's something the new coach knows cannot happen again.
"I've always sort of said you've got to be fit and you got to have numbers behind you," he said.
"You've got to have strong numbers too where guys are competing for spots and not just gifting them because you're the next man up."
Last year's wooden spooners kick off their season against Mudgee Dragons at Wade Park on Saturday, April 27.
It will be one of the most eagerly anticipated round one fixtures amongst both Bathurst and Dubbo derbies.
The buzz surrounding CYMS is being felt amongst the playing group as well.
"It's really good and we've done everything as a senior team," he said.
"So right from the under 18s through to first grade, we train together all preseason.
"Hopefully it shows throughout the whole club what the coaches are putting together and working hard to get done."
Comparing the 2023 and 2024 round one line-ups is going to be very interesting.
As mentioned above, CYMS has done a clean out and as such almost every position is up for grabs.
Daniel Mortimer and Pat Williams will be the starting halves combination while Buchanan and Dylan Kelly will lead from the front row.
CYMS' spine could be an interesting one to watch with Ryan Griffin and Jack Nobes both arriving at the club with a shot at claiming the tag of best hooker in the PMP.
Potential lineup: 1 Hayden Buesnel, 2 Corey Walker, 3 Dion Jones, 4 Marcel Ikonofo, 5 Oli Maunder, 6 Dan Mortimer, 7 Patrick Williams, 8 Dylan Kelly, 9 Jack Nobes, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Adam Stanford, 12 Ethan Bereyne, 13 Rhys Draper; Bench: 14 Ryan Griffin, 15 Mitch Collins 16 Josh Board, 17 Mitch Evers
We're hardly going out on a limb by saying CYMS will be far superior in 2024.
Just how high they will rise up the ladder is a different story altogether.
Mudgee Dragons loom as Dubbo CYMS' closest rival while Forbes Magpies have quietly gone about a rebuild of their own, making the battle for the top four particularly rough.
But if Kelly and Buchanan stay fit and Nobes, Griffin, Draper and Mortimer all click - CYMS will be a bloody hard team to beat.
From there anything's possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.