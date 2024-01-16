A 'Mick Sullivan culture' is brewing at CYMS as club junior returns to the fold

Something special is brewing at Orange CYMS with the club's latest recruit confident they can return to the glory days.
Mitch Collins was a highly touted junior for the green and gold and was even part of an under 18s premiership winning side in 2017.
Having not played a full season of footy since 2021, the forward was itching to get back on the park, given some of the signing's the club has made during the off-season.
"I think (first grade coach Jack Buchanan) will be a real good leader, he seems like a really good bloke," Collins said.
"It brings a Mick Sullivan culture back to the club with that training intensity. That's where it starts and that's a big part of it.
"His leadership is going to take us to the next level and get us back in contention."
One major change which happened since the 22-year-old stepped away from the game was the combining of Group 10 and Group 11 to form the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Collins would have loved the opportunity to play against G11 sides as a youngster and looked forward to finally getting that chance in 2024.
"I wish they had of brought that in sooner, I reckon under 18s would have been a really good comp to play," he said.
"There's a bit more footy, but some good footy. You don't get to play a lot of the Dubbo and Group 11 teams until you play rep so I'm pretty excited about that."
2023 was the first winter Collins spent without rugby league since he was a kid.
While he was kept busy with work, the decision to step away was made harder by CYMS' woes on the field which saw the first grade side win just one game and the reserve grade side forced to pull out of the competition mid-season.
"They'd ring you every week asking if you wanted a run and I just couldn't," Collins said.
"That was another reason why I wanted to play, because it was such a tough year for them last season.
"Respect to the guys that stayed there and pushed through, especially Ethan McKeller. That would have been tough doing what he did. I don't think many people could have done that."
The forward believes CYMS has a good mixture of youth and experience which could shock some teams come round one of the competition.
"We've got a pretty good forward pack this year. That's where we'll be the most competitive, up the middle," he said.
"I don't think a lot of people will expect what we've got."
