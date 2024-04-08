CYMS 'champing at the bit' as Buchanan puts finishing touches on rebuild

The countdown is on for the Orange CYMS rebuild to formally begin against Mudgee Dragons at Wade Park in round one.
The green and gold had their final hit-out in the Foundation Fathers Cup against Dubbo CYMS at Manildra's Jack Huxley Oval on Saturday, April 6.
Last season's wooden spooners went down 30-14 against the defending premiers with a double to Queensland Cup recruit Dylan Kelly and a Ryan Moore try for the Orange side.
New player-coach Jack Buchanan said he was happy with the attitude shown by his troops.
"It was a quality hit out I thought," he said.
"Good to see a few things come together we have been working on at training as well as a few things we need to put a bit more work into.
"The team's enthusiasm and desire was probably the main thing. A few different combinations we tried too that I think will be massive for us this year.
"There's always a lot to work on and constantly get better as a whole playing group and myself coaching.
"We are just looking, as the old cliche goes, to take it week by week and improve on last year and then on ourselves every week."
Buchanan, who played in the preliminary final for Parkes Spacemen against the Fishies, said Dubbo would again be the benchmark for clubs in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"Trials are always a tricky one with both sides substituting and trying different combinations and looking to get minutes in the legs," he said.
"Dubbo have been the benchmark of Group 10 and 11 for a while now I believe so it was good to get a quality hit out against a quality outfit and see where we are roughly at."
Kelly has already made his mark since arriving in the west, making the Group 10 and Western Rams sides before playing at club level.
Buchanan also singled out praise for fellow recruits Dion Jones (Woodbridge Cup) and Rhys Draper (Newcastle) ahead of the clash with Mudgee.
"Dylan Kelly, Dion Jones and Rhys Draper would have gotten my points if there was a 3,2,1. They were impressive," he said.
"Can't wait to get the season started with a legitimate game with points on the line.
"The whole team has been champing at the bit to get going but we come up against another great opposition in Mudgee who are obviously last year's grand finalists.
"So it's a huge start to the year for us and we will learn very quickly where we are at as a group and a team."
