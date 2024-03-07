Five players who will decide the BOIDC finals series

Finals have arrived in the 2023/24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) season with teams doing battle on March 9 and 10.
Cavaliers and Orange CYMS will play off at Wade Park for the right to go straight through to the grand final while Orange City makes the trip to Bathurst to face St Pat's Old Boys.
There have been several standout players over the past few months with the most recent being Ben Parsons for Pat's.
Parsons took 7-42 as Saints beat Orange City by one run to claim an outright win and earning a home semi-final against the same opposition.
Despite his impressive credentials, the NSW Country representative believes it's his first seven-wicket haul.
"I'd say this is my first proper seven for. The only other one I have taken was in an under 14s district game almost 10 years ago," he said.
"It was a great win and I think it's given us a good amount of confidence in the way we're playing as a team and a bit of momentum heading into finals."
In a quirk of the draw, both finals matches will be repeats of the previous week's games.
Parsons said Saints had to improve their consistency and singled out Ed Morrish and Hayden Griffith as danger men for the Warriors.
"They both took four wickets against us last week, so we will be trying to minimise their impact," he said.
"They've also got a few batters that go hard and could easily take the game away from us in a session by scoring quickly.
"I think we just have to put complete performances together. We haven't had too many matches where we've dominated all three facets of the game.
"We also need to win the one per cent efforts throughout the match. We've got one of the best fielding sides in the competition and being able do restrict the runs of the opposition will go a long way to helping us win games."
Here are four more players we think will play a pivotal role in the finals.
It almost goes without saying Corben is crucial to Cavaliers' hopes of going back-to-back.
The captain has once again been on fire this season, scoring 659 runs at an average of 47.
He sat out the final round game against Orange CYMS due to a training injury (bowling license revoked) so he should be feeling refreshed ahead of the finals.
What more to say other than look at the stats.
Coughlan has literally had a record-breaking season with CYMS, breaking both the club and BOIDC record for highest score when he whacked 250 not out against City Colts.
With an average north of 70 if he gets on a roll CYMS will be very hard to stop.
Seib has enjoyed a great season back in the Colour City.
In round one he took career best figures of 5-21 and has consistently been one of City's best.
After overcoming some injury troubles he is back in the Warriors line-up for their do-or-die clash.
Tom Blowes has defied his age to be one the most crucial players in Cavs' line-up.
Bowler Kyle Buckley sang his praises after their round 12 match against CYMS and he will again be called upon to provide support to the Cavs attack.
Qualifying final: Cavaliers v Orange CYMS at Wade Park
Elimination final: St Pat's Old Boys v Orange City at Bathurst Sportsground
