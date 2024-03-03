Cavs' 'worst bowler' slices through CYMS to deliver minor premiership

Kyle Buckley reckons his 2023/24 has been "below par" but he's shown up when it counts, single-handedly bowling Cavaliers to the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) minor premiership.
Buckley took 5-42 as Cavs cut through Orange CYMS on day two of their final round clash at Riawena Oval.
Rory Daburger top-scored for CYMS with 64 but the green and golds were dismissed for 172 in pursuit of 248.
Despite the victory, achieved without the key duo of Matt Corben (injured) and Bailey Ferguson (away), Buckley isn't getting ahead of himself.
"I would say I was probably our worst bowler," he said.
"Any of our bowlers could have taken five wickets yesterday.
"I've probably been a bit below where I'd want to be personally so it was really nice to get [those figures]. I mean, a five-for is amazing. You don't get them often.
"Roy Daburger batted really well. One more big partnership there and they could have easily got the runs.
"What made the win a heap more enjoyable was the fact Corbs and Baz were out. It was a massive team win."
CYMS won't have to wait long to get another shot with the two sides locked in for the qualifying final on Saturday and Sunday (March 9-10).
Buckley said Cavs were looking forward to going head to head with them again.
"We're obviously stoked to finish on the top of the ladder," he said.
"I personally like to play against them and they are a great bunch of people to play against too.
"They play hard, it's competitive then off the field, you have a great time.
"We've had a big emphasis on our fielding and I think that's what wins you games in this [competition], especially at Wade Park with those flat decks, you need to do it.
"Otherwise you're going to be in trouble."
Over at Wade Park the elimination final was locked in as St Pat's Old Boys secured home ground advantage.
Saints posted 209 in their first innings and then bowled the Warriors out for 135, meaning City fell short by one run of avoiding an outright loss.
Instead it was Saints who claimed maximum points, thanks in no small part to Ben Parsons who took an incredible 7-42.
In Bathurst, a 91 not out from Daniel Casey wasn't enough to lead City Colts to victory against Bathurst City, handing Rugby Union the spoon.
