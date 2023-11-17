At the start of the 2023/24 cricket season, Tom Blowes set himself a simple goal - play one game for the Orange men's representative side.
Now, just two months into the season he has smashed those expectations out of the park.
Blowes was one of several Orange players named in the Western side ahead of the 2023 NSW Country Cricket Championships.
What makes it all the more remarkable is Blowes is only in year 10 and had never played for Central West Wranglers, let alone Western.
It's a fact not lost on the batter and something he's not taking for granted when Western stroll out to Wade Park for their one day pool games on November 24-26.
"At the start of the year a goal of mine was to just play a game for Orange," he said.
"I'm feeling very honoured to be selected. I'm grateful for the opportunity because it will be so good to learn off some really good players.
"I don't think there's been anything specific [performance], it was actually a surprise I made the team at all.
"I'm just looking forward to learning off people like Matt Everett. When we played against them for Wranglers he was a gun.
"Being able to be in the same team with people like that and just learning [will be amazing]."
The Cavaliers first grader revealed he's learned a lot being part of the reigning premier's dressing room with plenty of role models to draw upon.
"They have really welcomed me after playing my first year last year," he said.
"We are going pretty well at the moment, we haven't lost a game and just being around people like Matt Corben, Bailey Ferguson and Harry Pearce every week is really beneficial to learn of them and train each week.
"Corbs has been really good with teaching me when I'm batting to just watch the ball and really simplifying my game for me.
"A lot of the bowlers as well have been really helping me with the tactics behind bowling and setting fields."
So how does he juggle study with what is fast becoming an intense cricket schedule?
Turns out he's pretty relaxed about it although he may need to take some tips from CYMS batter Charlie Tink when he gets to his HSC.
"It isn't too bad at the moment," he said.
"Year 10 isn't too strenuous but when I get into year 11 and 12 I'm guessing I'll have to drop a few other things outside of cricket and school."
