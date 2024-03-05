Parsons takes haul to remember and duo digs deep to avoid wooden spoon

The highest score by some distance in the final round of the 2023/24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) season.
Casey scored 91 off 150 balls in a true (vice) captain's knock.
He didn't get a heap of support with the next highest score an 18 from Cooper Stephen as City Colts saw their finals hopes evaporate.
CYMS desperately needed a saviour after being put under pressure by Cavaliers on day two.
With Joey Coughlan already out, Daburger stepped up to put on a much-needed 64 off 157.
Unfortunately the wickets tumbled around him and when he was finally dismissed, caught by Tom Blowes off Kyle Buckley's bowling, CYMS were all out for just 172.
After City were all out for 73 on day one, they were always likely to pad up again.
Needing 136 to avoid an outright loss, they needed to start well and Goldston-Morris duly obliged.
However his 44 from 84 deliveries was the top score for the Warriors as they fell one run short.
The Warriors skipper has taken a lot upon his shoulders in recent weeks and again was called upon to try to haul his side to safety.
He managed 31 off 64 balls, a good knock in the middle order to give City hope.
However, it all came undone when he was trapped in front by Ben Parsons.
It was a bottom order cameo and it proved crucial when all was said and done.
Willcox scored 36 off 73 batting at nine, and teamed up with Parsons to push Saints' total up to what would ultimately be an unattainable 209.
The second-highest effort from a CYMS batter at Riawena on Saturday.
The skipper tried hard to get his side going in the right direction and put on a significant partnership of 54 with Daburger.
His 29 off 74 was ticking along nicely until he was caught off the bowling of young gun Blowes.
It took a while but we've finally arrived at the performance of the week.
Parsons was in devastating form with the ball in hand at Wade Park, taking 7-42 as the Warriors were unable to reach safety.
He slots into the all-rounder slot thanks to a 38 not out batting at number 10.
The man of the moment, at least for an Orange club on the weekend.
Buckley admitted post-game he thought he was Cavs' "worst bowler" but the stats beg to differ.
His 5-42 devastated CYMS and handed the minor premiership to the men in maroon.
Providing excellent air support to Buckley was Blowes who chimed in with three wickets of his own.
He took 3-43 off his 21 overs and snared the big wicket of Belmonte just as CYMS was getting a roll on.
He also took three catches in what was a great day out in the field.
It's a rare thing when a five-for doesn't get you in the headlines.
Such was the way of things on Saturday when Moxon took 5-58 only to be outshone by the aforementioned Parsons and Buckley.
Of course there's no taking away from Moxon's efforts especially considering they were both match-winning and wooden spoon-avoiding.
The Redbacks youngster has had a fine season in first grade and again took wickets in his final outing of the summer.
The Bathurst Panthers winger took 2-19 off four overs as his side dug deep to leapfrog Rugby Union.
