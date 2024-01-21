How Seib shook off injury worries to bowl City to 'huge' come-from-behind win

Heading into their round nine clash against CYMS, Orange City had only won once in four attempts with their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) hopes slipping away.
Day one didn't do anything to rectify the situation, as CYMS opener Joey Coughlan whacked 61 not out off 35 balls to make the Warriors' score of 222 look well within reach.
So when City rocked up to Riawena Oval on Saturday (January 20) needing nine wickets for a first innings win, things looked bleak.
Enter Jarryd Seib, who for the second time this season took it upon himself to dismantle the CYMS batting line-up, taking 4-15 off 10 overs.
The paceman said his side's two-run win was a monumental confidence boost after a prolonged rough patch, both individually and collectively.
"It was a huge win for the boys," he said.
"We knew it was going to be a big job especially with how last week ended. It was going to take a big effort.
"We knew we had to go out there and put in 100 per cent effort and everyone did. It was a massive team effort.
"I just tried to do my job. As a bowler I haven't been 100 per cent injury-wise all season.
"I did my knee in the first game against CYMS so it hasn't been good and finally I'm starting to get back into it."
In defeating CYMS twice, City are once again in a decent position with three matches remaining before finals.
They sit in third with a five point gap between themselves and fifth-paced Rugby Union.
Seib, who went close to matching his round one haul of 5-20 against the same opposition, said the team had a few honest words with each other throughout the week.
"After last weekend we had a big talk, especially from [captain] Ed Morrish and the other older boys in the team," he said.
"We had a massive talk about the game plan, it wasn't how we wanted to end the day.
"The first half of the match just wasn't ideal so all throughout the week at training we had some chats about how we needed to come out 100 per cent, have a crack and be switched on in the field.
"To be honest it couldn't have been a better win the way it turned out.
"It's a huge confidence booster. We started the season well but this year we weren't expecting to have a great season with a lot of players leaving.
"The middle part hasn't been too good so Saturday just helped a lot. We hope now we can stay in the finals spot, that's the goal at this stage."
The two clubs played for the inaugural Covelli-Findlay Cup across all grades on Saturday. City emerged victorious with a clean sweep in firsts, seconds and the lower grade T20.
