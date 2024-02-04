'It hasn't quite sunk in yet': Batter breaks club record with astonishing knock

Destructive. Powerful. Unbelievable.
There are many words to describe Joey Coughlan's knock for Orange CYMS in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket win over City Colts on Saturday, but the most succinct way might be 'historic'.
Coughlan's total of 250 not out from just 164 deliveries will go down as one of the most entertaining knocks in BOIDC history.
No Orange CYMS player had ever reached the 250 mark until Saturday's fireworks show out in the middle of Loco Oval.
Appropriately, Coughlan brought up his 250 with a pull shot with eighth six of the innings, to go along with his 35 fours he amassed over both weekends of the two day clash.
CYMS came up just shy of achieving an outright win over the hosts following Coughlan's innings.
Coughlan resumed the day on 137 not out, with his side having already passed Colts' score of 133, and was given 20 overs by captain Tom Belmonte to score as many runs as he could.
He proceeded to cut loose on the Colts attack to lift CYMS to 3-348 before Belmonte called the team back in.
Colts managed to avoid the outright by making their way to 7-220.
Following the match Coughlan was still processing what he'd achieved over the two days at the crease.
The fact he took 5-5 with the ball and then 2-38 in the second innings puts Coughlan's round into the conversation for one of the best all-round performances seen in a BOIDC match.
He also managed to hit four sixes in a row.
"It's pretty hard to believe that's it's happened. It hasn't quite sunk in yet," Coughlan said.
"I've been getting a heap of messages telling me about other people who have done it, like Trent Hemsworth and Bruce Webb. It's an exclusive list to be on.
"Belmo said we'll bat for 20 overs and give ourselves plenty of overs to try and get the outright. I thought we might have had a little longer so I had the hurry given to me straight away.
"I thought that I might as well have a crack and it paid off. I couldn't be happier.
"I didn't go out there with any sort of crazy plan other than 'see ball, hit ball' and it came off."
Coughlan knows what it's like to be on the receiving end of an explosive double century.
It's a little over a decade since Max Hope smacked 265 runs for Rugby Union against Coughlan's former team Bathurst City.
"The highest score I'd ever had was a 179 in Monday night T20, but things dropped off pretty quick for me after that," Coughlan said.
"I've had a couple of hundreds since that but getting 250 is pretty crazy. I remember Maxy Hope getting his 260 odd against us, and I was thinking 'Now I get to do this instead of receiving it'.
"We gave the outright win a crack [on Saturday]. We were down a couple of frontline bowlers so to take as many wickets as well did was a really good effort," he said.
"It was a good contest the whole way through. We probably could have done it too. There were a couple of chances, and if we take those we probably get the result, but we'll learn from that."
St Pat's Old Boys went a long way towards locking up a place in the top four with their win over Rugby Union on Saturday.
Chasing just 118 for first innings points St Pat's were at least given something to think about when - after resuming the day 1-45 - a couple of early wickets saw them fall to 3-84.
But a number of good starts from Bailey Brien (35), Connor Slattery (26) and Ben Parsons (23), along with a quick 31 further down the order from Derryn Clayton, got them out of trouble.
Flynn Taylor and Justin Stephenson each took three wickets for Rugby Union.
Last Sunday John Warrington told this masthead Cavaliers has Bathurst City right where they wanted them.
The path to an outright victory was paved as they bowled the Redbacks out for 178 and then sent them back in.
City's Josh Knox and Mark Day played it safe, managing to see off Cavs' attack to end the match at 1-82 and avoid a total calamity.
Cavs bowler Rory Kalnins did the damage for the defending premiers, taking 4/41 in the first innings while Knox's unbeaten 60 gave hope to the Redbacks after they started the day at 3-18.
