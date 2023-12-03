Housing and health to strike gold from limited-edition coins

Dozens of charities and not-for-profit groups from across Orange, Cabonne and Blayney are set to benefit from the auction of one-ounce gold coins.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The limited-edition coins were made from gold mined at Newmont's Cadia Valley Operations are up for auction.
The coins were commissioned by Cadia to celebrate 25 years of mining in the Cadia district.
The coins are being auctioned commission-free, with the full proceeds being donated to 40 charities or not-for-profit organisations.
Thirty-seven of the coins went for auction online via Macquarie Auction Group from Thursday, November 30. Bidding will close on Thursday, December 14.
The remaining three coins will be auctioned directly by Housing Plus, Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West and the Torie Finnane Foundation at their annual fundraising events in 2024.
Long-term Cadia community partner Bowen Community Technology Centre is one of the organisations set to benefit from the auction.
The community centre's manager Paula Townsend said the funds will be put to good use.
"We're thrilled to be one of the organisations lucky enough to be allocated a gold coin because all funds raised will go towards providing access to computers and technology for both children and adults in the community," Ms Townsend said.
Cadia general manager Tom Lukeman expects there will be a lot of interest in the coins, particularly from the local region.
"This is a unique opportunity for people to purchase their own piece of Cadia gold while supporting some amazing local causes," Mr Lukeman said.
Each gold coin will have a reserve price but community members are also encouraged to bid and dig deep at the auctions to support their charity or organisation of choice and secure their piece of mining history.
The coin design features a Caterpillar 793C haul truck representing open-cut mining at Cadia Hill and an underground loader representing underground mining at Ridgeway and Cadia East, with the added design features of the stockpile and conveyors representing the processing of gold and other metals since 1998.
Gold coin auction recipients include, the Animal Welfare League Orange Branch, Blayney Shire Can Assist, Blossoms Rescue, Bowen Community Technology Centre, Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary, Cancer Care Western NSW, Cancer Council NSW, Can Assist Orange, Canowindra Historical Society and Museum, CareFlight, Central West Charity Tractor Trek, Cerebral Palsy Alliance - Orange Therapy Team, City of Orange RSL Sub-Branch.
Other recipients include Country Education Foundation of Canowindra, Country Education Foundation of Orange and District, Eugowra Promotion & Progress Association, FoodCare Orange, HD Awareness Orange, Lifeline Central West, Marathon Health for Headspace, Millthorpe & District Historical Society for the Millthorpe Museum, and the Molong Hospital Auxiliary.
The Orange and District Early Education Program will also receive funds, as will: Orange Legacy Appeals Fund, Orange Push for Palliative Care, Police Citizens Youth Club NSW, Premi Babes Association Orange, Rotary Club of Blayney, Rotary Club Of Orange, Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak, Rotary Club of North Orange, Royal Life Saving Society of Australia NSW, The Blayney Voluntary Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army Orange Veritas House, VERTO and Wangarang Industries.
Bids can be made at the Macquarie Auction Group website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.