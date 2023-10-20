Australia's largest gold mine will chalk up a sizeable milestone this weekend, and you're invited to help them do so.
Newcrest's Cadia Valley Operations will mark 25 years on October 23, 2023. The Cadia Hill Gold Mine was officially opened on 23 October 1998.
The Naylor Pavilion at the Orange Showground will host a large interactive display, hosted by Cadia staff on Sunday from 9am.
The display will enable those in attendance to learn about the latest cutting-edge technologies, environmental initiatives, mining equipment and career opportunities at the mine, situated to the south of Orange.
There will also be music, jumping castles, Spilt Milk ice cream, kids face painting and a range of other interactive activities for families.
A free, guided two-and-a-half hour bus tour to Cadia Valley Operations - departing the Orange Showgrounds every 10 minutes - will take guests on a comprehensive tour of the mine, taking in features such as. That part is sold out.
It will include.
The open day at the showground is a free and wheelchair-accessible event. A gold coin donation per ticket is recommended, which will be donated to FoodCare Orange. Donations can be made when boarding tour buses or entering the the showground. Cadia will match all donations dollar for dollar with all the total funds raised donated to FoodCare Orange.
The interactive display at the showground is open from 9am to 3pm.
