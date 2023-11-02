The general manager of Cadia has been axed from his role just months after being appointed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
In May 2023, the parent company of the gold mining business - Newcrest - backed a $28.8 billion takeover bid from US gold giant Newmont.
Aaron Brannigan was appointed as the full time general manager in 2021, but in March 2023, was replaced by Mick Dewar who had served in the role since.
But a letter addressed to the Newcrest workforce on November 1 by Newmont chief operating officer Natascha Viljoen - which has been seen by the Central Western Daily - confirmed a new Cadia general manager had been appointed.
"We are incredibly proud of the hard work that many, many people have put in to get us where we are today, and we know we must continue to safely deliver on all our commitments," the letter read.
"One of our critical first tasks is to build alignment across the new company with respect to key operational and safety systems, such as fatality risk management, respect at work and full potential.
"To assist with this process, we will be appointing Newmont operational leaders to the five new sites."
The letter said once the takeover had been completed - which is expected to happen early in November - Newmont's current safety coach Tom Lukeman would be appointed GM.
The position of deputy general manager has been filled by Jade Little.
The letter thanked Mr Dewar and other outgoing Newcrest leadership members.
"Mick ... provided outstanding leadership during a period of uncertainty and change, while continuing to deliver operational performance and caring for people," the letter read.
"I am pleased that Mick ... will continue to be part of the Newmont team to support a thorough handover and explore alternative opportunities within the Newmont portfolio."
The letter concluded by saying the transaction marked a "historical moment" and that Newmont would work to deliver value for all of its stakeholders.
"This is only achievable through mindful collaboration and a dedicated focus on safety, showing care for each other and effective change management," it read.
"I want to invite you to please talk to a colleague, your leader or use our EAP service if you are feeling anxious or uncertain in the weeks ahead.
"When we look back at this period, we will remember it as being uncertain and, at times tough, but safe, respectful and, hopefully, fun while we delivered on our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining together."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.