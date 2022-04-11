news, local-news, Orange, Cadia, Field Days, Newcrest

AUDIO installation and the purchase of 50 function chairs has been made possible for the new Field Days facility, following a $20,000 donation from Cadia Valley. The three-day October event is an iconic one in the agriculture industry, with the Australian National Field Days bringing over 600 people to the region - which is merely a figure of the exhibit's operators alone. Its astronomically high volume of attendees that follow, though, saw the need for a new Education and Training Centre to be developed, which was opened earlier in 2021. With these continued aims to support the ag-sector - and to increase the overall reach to its site users - the new ANFD building now has audio-visual equipment and furniture to add to its centre, with the support of Newcrest funding giving the site a financial boost. "The Australian National Field Days are such an important part of the agricultural and tourism calendar for the region," Cadia general manager, Aaron Brannigan said. "The equipment will increase the capabilities of the ANFD during their major event, but also increase the scope to host events, conferences and seminars throughout the year." The new facility will also allow the site to be used throughout the entire calndar year, which provides a valuable and alternative revenue stream. This comes as relieving support to its organisers and those associated to the event, particularly given the challenges which resulted from not being able to hold the major event for the past 24 months. "Cadia provides many economic benefits to the Orange and Central West Region," ANFD's manager, Jayne West said. "Especially the last two years, where COVID-19 has affected so many businesses." The donation is by way of the Cadia Cares program, through the Cadia Community Partnership Program, which now formalises the centre's operational status. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/348a1407-ddcc-4a43-8877-056d8b9c8c01.jpg/r0_338_4032_2616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg