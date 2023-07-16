The Winter Gala Ball at the Orange Function Centre was another undeniable success for the Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
A massive crowd was on hand to back the night, with funds raised to help families from right across the Central West when they need accommodation while a loved one is in hospital in Orange.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was there on Saturday night and snapped these shots of the night.
