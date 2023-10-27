After a five-year hiatus, the Orange Hospital Ball was held on Saturday, October 21.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Organisers Emma Curtin and Samantha Conte bought the event back to celebrate with colleagues and friends after a difficult time working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests danced the night away to the Phantom Bantams and photos were taken by Cec Tilberg Photography.
Also making news: 'We're here to stay': Beloved bowlo to stay put with big new plans
Money raised from the event went to the Torie Finnane Foundation.
This is a charity close to many within the hospital and wider community as it was established in honour of Torie Finnane, a much loved midwife, colleague and mother who tragically passed away in 2021," organiser Emma Curtain said.
"The TFF endeavours to improve maternity services in regional NSW through the provision of professional development opportunities, and by assisting with the purchase of much needed equipment."
Also making news
The Orange Hospital Ball would like to thank all the local businesses for their extremely generous donations towards the raffle. As a result, they were able to raise over $5200.
Donations were made by The Oriana, Spilt Milk, One Strength, Arla Aesthetics, Hoosegg, Jumbled, Heifer Station, Charred Kitchen and Bar, Cosmedic Collective, Ashcrofts IGA, Games 'n' More, Kava Cankle, West Dubbo Bottle-o, Lumiere Chandlery, Odeon Cinema and Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.