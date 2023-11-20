Games and beer go hand in hand so a popular games shop and local brewery have united to create a unique experience.
Games N More and Badlands Brewery will hold Table Top Tuesdays in Orange each week at the brewery.
Games n More owner Nic Drage and Badlands venue manager Sean Fitz-Gerald said it was something they both thought about.
"I had a passion for table top gaming ever since I was young and we have an amazing space in here with these really big tables which are fantastic for doing table-top stuff on," Mr Fitz-Gerald said.
"Nic wanted to reach out to me, I think he left a message with me or one of my staff on one of the days I was off and I'd been wanting to come down and have a chat and do a colab for ages.
"It just worked out that we'd both been wanting to do the same thing and we were finally able to meet up and have a chat about it.
"No one else does anything like it here in Orange so it's something I think a lot of people will really enjoy."
Mr Drage said the concept is something a lot of places in Sydney.
"The idea I had originally as a smaller idea was off the back of a game we have at the store called Klask, which a couple of us, myself and one of the other guys from the store went down to the national championships in Sydney which was held at a brewery very similar to the set up here," he said.
"I thought that would be a great idea to have here in Orange so then I reached out the Sean about that originally and Sean was like why don't we do more about table-top stuff to just encompass all of it.
"We will be doing Klask but we will be doing things like people being able to grab a table here to play small Warhammer games for example using table-top miniatures, running Dungeons and Dragons games.
"People can come in during the week or contact us to sign up to just a single stand-alone campaign that we will run on a Tuesday night and really have the potential to meet other people in the community that they may have never come across before.
"It's a great way for people to connect and for a couple of local businesses to support each other and everyone just having a good time."
Mr Drage said the response was mind blowing across both businesses followings when Mr Fitz-Gerald posted about the event on social media.
He's also encouraging new people to town who haven't had a chance to meet like-minded people to go along and check it out.
"Having a neutral space is always a great way to meet people," he said.
Table Top Tuesdays will start on Tuesday, November 28 and people can bring their own games or use supplied games.
Bookings are preferred and people can book through the Badlands website where there's a booking system set up.
Games n More will also advertise on its Facebook page when it runs dedicated Dungeons and Dragons events.
Orange Pie Company has closed it's doors on its original store but it's not gone for good.
Co-owner Ben Coster runs the business with Mitchell Brown and said although they've shut the shop at the Orange Homemaker Centre their other shop at the Village on Summer Street is still going strong.
"We are still doing well down here up there," he said of the new location.
"We've built our own kitchen up here the way we want it, we're able to produce more, we're able to hold more stock, we just do everything a bit better so we're putting all the focus up here.
"With our bigger kitchen we are able to do more flavours and more stock so all the favourites are out there more often.
"We had issues with not being able to produce all the pies all the time at the other shop whereas this shop we've got much less issue with that so we are keeping people happier."
Mr Coster said they've been at the new location for just over three months and two days.
"Not super long but long-enough to get the feel," he said.
Orange Pie Company is also continuing to work at markets.
