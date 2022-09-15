It's not every day the original Yellow Wiggle comes to town, but Greg Page was in Orange on important business - to champion the "chain of survival" when it comes to sudden cardiac arrest.
A survivor of the condition himself, Mr Page is the founder of Heart of the Nation, a charity encouraging a boost in the number of publicly-accessible AEDs [automated external defibrillator].
"Having an AED as part of the chain of survival for somebody who's in cardiac arrest, means that that person has every chance [to survive]," Mr Page said.
"Because they rely upon bystanders; they rely upon people being able to call, push, and shock."
Orange City Council has jumped on board with the charity and its newest phone app, which has led to more AEDs to be installed in the community, and where locals can digitally locate the nearest equipment in the time-critical event.
Local workplaces can register AEDs via the app, which will soon rollout a companion smart watch element - which will detect "no heart rhythm" and then send out alerts through the app, to nearby responders for help.
Orange's Steve Hamson also joined the Yellow Wiggle and Orange councillors on Thursday, who, like Mr Page, survived a cardiac arrest episode.
Fortunate enough to have bystander intervention, the former-Orange City Lions rugby coach, collapsed after a game in 2017.
Because of those people, and the use of the AED machine at Pride Park, Mr Hamson only narrowly avoided death.
"It was just a Saturday for me, like any other Saturday," he said.
"And the last thing I remember saying is 'we'd better go and get ready, it's going to be a tough game today'.
"I was just fortunate to have every possible resource right by me as soon as I collapsed, because within seconds of me falling on the ground, they started CPR and asked for the AED to be brought out."
After six shocks from the defibrillator and waiting for emergency services to arrive, Mr Hamson said he was non-responsive for a total of 43-minutes.
"I came back to life in that ambulance on the way to hospital and that was a combination of the [people who helped me] and the AED to get the necessary vitals going."
Put in a medically-induced coma, Mr Hamson ended up in rehabilitation at the hospital, after having stents inserted to open his arteries.
Within seconds of me falling on the ground, they started CPR and asked for the AED to be brought out."- Steve Hamson recounts cardiac arrest event at Pride Park in 2017
For people like Steve Hamson and Greg Page, having AED-intervention performed by those around them, is the very reason they're both still breathing today.
In the near future, Orange residents will soon have even better access to the life-saving equipment, with Heart of the Nation's emerging new app feature, to increase its reach to those not in the CBD.
"For example, farmers who are working on their own that happen to have an AED at their homestead, if they suffer an event on the farm, they could be wearing technology that would alert their family, neighbours or emergency services," Cr Jeff Whitton said.
"And AEDs today are reasonably affordable, and certainly from a council standpoint we're going to be looking at making sure we have AEDs in every public location, especially where people could be attending events."
Having the equipment, within three-minutes of someone suffering from cardiac arrest, is said to increase a person's survival rate up to 300 per cent.
With the rollout of more AEDs to come, and for places with defibrillators already, Mr Pages enourages people to register their equipment via the Heart of the Nation app.
From a council standpoint, we're going to be looking at making sure we have AEDs in every public location, especially where people could be attending events.- Cr Jeff Whitten on installing more AEDs in Orange
"[And by] displaying a Heart of the Nation sticker on the front door or window of your business, people will know where to find an AED when it is needed," Mr Page said, who also urged individuals to rally together.
"[We] encourage local residents to contribute to the costs of having AEDs installed and be available in their local neighbourhoods, as up to 80 per cent of cardiac arrests occur in the home.
"We want to see a Heart of the Nation sticker within one-minute of where every Australian lives, works, plays and relaxes."
For more information, head to the Heart of the Nation website.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.