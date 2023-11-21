Paintings, sketches, tables, desks, a guitar and even a ride-on lawn mower were put on display at James Sheahan Catholic High School's annual exhibition.
The display was of Industrial Technology and Visual Arts HSC major works created by the outgoing class of year 12.
Among them was a copy of Charlotte George's etching Petrified which was selected for Artexpress was also on display. Her final work was already in Sydney to be prepared for the Art Express exhibition which displays some of the top HSC artworks from across the state.
There were 10 SHAPE nominations this year for Industrial Technology it is an exhibition held in Sydney and is a chance to display high academic major projects.
One of those works, a ride-on mower built by Josh Cooley in automotive class was shortlisted for that exhibition.
A desk created by Lilly O'Brien was also nominated for SHAPE.
Lilly studied woodwork and said her piece was inspired by an old-fashioned roll-top desk.
She said it was made from Tasmanian blackwood and the inside of the drawers was Tasmanian oak and she also included a sunflower mosaic to add visual difference.
"My dad had a roll-top desk at home and I was fascinated by it," she said.
She also has a love for woodwork.
"I've done it since year 7 and thought it was cool, I love being practical, it's how I learn well and I just enjoyed it, it's something you can do on your own," Lilly said.
Arkie Prisk was one of the visual arts students whose major work Memories Are Made of These was on display with three panels displaying smaller evenly spaced out pictures of a wide variety of items.
"They are a series of paintings and liner and it's about family and the importance of sentimental items and how they can bring back memories," she said.
"They are all personally sentimental to me so I've got a recipe from my grandma, I've got pins in a pin cushion because my aunty liked to sew, they are all very personal to me and bring back memories from my childhood."
She said the pictures in the artwork are ordered from sentimental to financial value with the sentimental items at the top.
"Everyone's got a messy top drawer and it's just scattered and the items you have at the top especially you would think would have low value and stuff for a person's life but has significance and stuff for a person's memories," Arkie said.
"It took a long time, lots of sleepless nights, it was an all year project, all our major projects take the full year and they definitely change as we develop."
Two brothers also created very different woodwork major works for their HSC.
Xavier Wells created a retro-style drinks and record cabinet with moveable sides.
"It's like a drinks trolley, records one side, drinks the other," he said.
"Originally I was going to go for the old-fashioned big wooden wheels at the front and then I decided to go for something a bit more modern and I was just trying to experiment with getting the most amount of space in the shape that it is. The roller doors were the best way to do that."
His brother Declan Wells also studied woodwork in 2023 and made a Telecaster style guitar and a light-up display case.
"I've played guitar for a while so I watched all the cool guitarists and all the guitars they have but I can't really afford them so I was like I will build my own," he said.
"It's called a Telecaster, it's a type that Fender makes."
He said it was good working with his brother and they helped each other out.
