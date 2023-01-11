As it goes with Orange City, Josh 'Blocker' Tremain is the heart and soul of the club.
So it's no surprise he had a hand in luring premiership winning coach Steve Hamson back to the fold.
But Hamson won't be in charge of Blocker's side, he'll be taking the reins of the women in a significant move that is sure to benefit a talented group of players.
"It all started with a discussion with Blocker at the grand final in Bathurst," Hamson recounted.
"I actually decided to retire (after coaching Blayney) and give it away - I'd probably done it for about 30 years.
"But I'd coached Blocker at City before and always got on well with him and had a lot of time for him. His partner Shae (Kamari) is playing so he hit me up at the grand final asking what I thought about coming to the girls.
"At that stage I was still more keen on retirement but I went and met (president) Chris Whittaker, had a yarn and between Blocker asking and the vision Chris has for the club and direction he has it going in I thought why not?"
When it comes to coaching women's rugby, there's probably no one more qualified than Hamson.
A former Wallaroos coach and manager, the experienced mentor has been involved in two World Cups at Canada and France.
When starting out in his coaching career, Hamson said he always noticed the potential the women's game had and is excited to work with players who will share an appetite for improvement.
"Their enthusiasm is great, they're willing to learn and have an acceptance of new ideas," he said.
"It almost rejuvenates you and takes you back to why you started coaching in the past (which is) just to see people get better and if you can offer something.
"I'm probably not ready to sit on the verandah so I thought we'd give it a go and see what happens - the few that I've met so far, there's a lot of potential there among the girls and if I can help any of them fulfill their goals of playing Central West, Country, NSW or Wallaroos - I'd like to use whatever contacts I've got to help them get as far as they can.
"I haven't coached women for a while so it'll be a bit of a learning for me too and hopefully I can share a bit of experience with them and improve them and see how we go."
Hamson confirmed that NSW Police rugby league representative Sarah Archer is likely to be among his team and is looking to build a strong squad among a talented group of players.
"I always reckon with most teams if you've got three, four or five handy players you can go well and build a team around that," he said.
"My main goal is creating an environment where they feel safe and included and that gives them an opportunity to produce the best of themselves."
Having coached Orange City for nine straight seasons, Hamson's final year with the club was in 2018.
Following a number of years leading Blayney in the Oilsplus Cup, Hamson is now back in the Lions colours and expressed plenty of admiration for the vision president Chris Whittaker has for the club.
"They've always been good people, a good club ... I think having a couple catch ups with him (Whittaker), he's someone you want to be involved with and he'll provide a good environment to operate in. He's demonstrated that with the clubs commitment to the strength and conditioning program and off season work they've done around the place," Hamson said.
"I think for me I've always had nothing but a positive experience with the club so it wasn't a hard decision to go back when Josh approached me."
Along with Hamson coaching the women, John Nunn will return to the first grade role while Keith Selten will be in charge of seconds and Darren Wooding third grade. The club is waiting to confirm its colts coaching team.
Whittaker said the return of Hamson brings plenty of excitement for the club in its milestone year.
"I'm looking forward to getting into it, obviously it's our 50th year and we're really hoping we have good numbers and have a competitive team on the park," he said.
"I'm really excited about Steve coming back to the club, he led us to those back to back premierships in 2012 and '13 and has got a lot of experience coaching at the highest level with women's rugby.
"He really knows footy and our women's team has been on the improve and will take us to a new level."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.