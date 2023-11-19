Central Western Daily
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Health

Potential funding for end of life care across Western hospitals slashed

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
November 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Potential funding for end of life care across the Western NSW Local Health District has been slashed over the next two-and-a-half years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.