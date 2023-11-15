A new masterplan to deliver palliative care to Orange is set for a three-bed expansion, and its location has been revealed.
The Orange Palliative Care enhancement provides for the three-bed expansion on Level 1 of the new unit at the Orange Health Service, in addition to the existing two-palliative care beds on the ground floor.
A potential location behind the hospital was originally floated as a preferred location for new beds and a hospice for the city. However, the additional beds at the health service unit will take the total palliative care beds in Orange to five.
Construction of the additional dedicated palliative care beds and support spaces will commence in 2024 following further design and consultation processes with staff, patients and the community.
Orange Push for Palliative president Jenny Hazelton was pleased confirmation of three new beds for Orange. She said being part of the consultation process with the NSW Ministry of Health throughout the planning stage of this project meant the concerns of the community in providing enhanced end of life choices were heard.
As part of the new beds, the community is being invited to provide feedback on the planning and design of the expanded Palliative Care Unit being delivered at Orange Health Service.
"I strongly encourage everyone in Orange who has had an experience with palliative care with a loved one in the past five years to take the time to fill out the survey," Mrs Hazelton said.
"This will be a real opportunity for families to have a direct impact on the provision of palliative care into the future so please go to the link listed below."
Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the new unit at Orange Health Service is part of the NSW Government's $93 million World Class End of Life Care program to redevelop and refurbish palliative care units across the state.
I've long advocated for the expansion of the palliative care unit at Orange Health Service and I'm very pleased to see progress.- Phil Donato
"The feedback from the community survey will help shape the Palliative Care Unit's design, ensuring the expansion can support more people requiring palliative or end-of-life care in the Central West," Mr Park said.
"Expanding services at Orange Health Service will also provide the community with more choice to suit their individual circumstances and health needs, ensuring patients can receive palliative and end of life care closer to home and their loved ones."
Member for Orange Phil Donato said consultation is vital to ensure the expanded palliative care unit meets the needs of the Orange community.
"I've long advocated for the expansion of the palliative care unit at Orange Health Service and I'm very pleased to see progress," Mr Donato said.
"It's important we get this done right. Community feedback on the design and planning is incredibly important and I urge people to share their views to make sure Orange receives the palliative care services we need."
Orange Hospital General Manager, Catherine Nowlan said community feedback is essential to create end-of-life care services that meet the health needs of the community well into the future.
"This is an opportunity for people to have their say about an important health service. I encourage people living in and around Orange to complete the survey to support our delivery of the highest quality end of life care," Ms Nowlan said.
The online survey can be accessed here or by visiting https://engage.wnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/orange-palliative-care-unit and will be open until 22 December, 2023.
The NSW Government's $93 million World Class End of Life Care program also includes new and expanded units at Westmead, Nepean, Wyong and Tamworth hospitals.
