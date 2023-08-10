Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

'Significant' boost for Orange Hospital and palliative care services

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
August 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A huge boost for palliative care services in Orange has been announced with campaigners delighted by the news.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.