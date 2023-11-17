Central Western Daily
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Nationals slam the loss of funding for Great Western Highway

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 17 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Central West politician has slammed a "narrow-minded" decision by the federal government not to fund an upgrade of the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Lithgow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.