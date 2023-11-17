Plans to increase student numbers at an independent school by 33 per cent have been revealed.
Orange Anglican Grammar School submitted a development application to Orange City Council for the destruction of an existing building to make way for a new three storey 'trinity building'.
If the eight classroom structure was approved, the goal would be for student numbers at OAGS to increase from 500 to 750.
Of the eight classrooms, five would be at ground level and three would have a large covered outdoor learning area at the second level.
To make way, demolition of an amenities block and relocation of an existing shed would also be carried out.
Concerns were raised during the consultation phase with council and Transport for NSW regarding the Murphy Lane/Mitchell Highway intersection during drop off and pick up times and the options to alleviate issues caused by a greater student body..
A document prepared for the upcoming council meeting on Tuesday, November 21 said: "The result of these discussions is a revised plan of management, known as the OAGS Student Travel Policy, whereby the school will commit to allowing a maximum of 420 students in/420 students out via private vehicle, with the remaining enrolment to be transported by bus and/or pedestrian and cycling means (once the footpath is connected in 2024)."
A shared footpath/cycleway is currently being constructed along Mitchell Highway and across the Northern Distributor Road.
This is expected to be operational by July 2024.
"Furthermore, concern was raised with the initial design of the three-storey building, with unacceptable bulk, character, visual impacts and land use conflicts considered to detrimentally impact the neighbour to the east. These issues have now been resolved with an amended design response," the document added.
Further down in the report, it did note the school had not entered into any form of formal or informal community engagement or provided opportunity to identify concerns prior to DA lodgement.
"Whilst this is not necessarily required, it does show poor community engagement by the school to disregard potential impacts by adjoining landowners," the report read.
The recommendation made to councillors is they approve the application.
It is expected the development would cost roughly $5.7 million.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting is the possibility of 340 storage units being built at 320 Peisley Street which would be visible from the section of Leeds Parade leading to the Orange Showground.
"The proposal represents a response to the demand for storage solutions in the city as the trend for more compact homes/lots continues to grow," documents prepared for the meeting read.
The proposal also involves the demolition of seven existing trees which are required to be removed to facilitate the development.
To offset the loss of these trees, the applicant has provided for two areas on the site for tree planting and further landscaping.
There are self-storage units on the adjoining land to the north of the proposed site and a mechanic to the south.
It is expected the development would cost nearly $4.5 million to build. It has been recommended that councillors approve the application.
