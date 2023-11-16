Central Western Daily
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Meet the Locals

Orange umpire Michael Rudd wins Netball NSW award, eyes Netball Australia honours

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated November 16 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like many brothers, Michael Rudd was dragged along to the Orange netball courts every Saturday as a kid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.