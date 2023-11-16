Like many brothers, Michael Rudd was dragged along to the Orange netball courts every Saturday as a kid.
But instead of doing what most boys do and complain while his sister played, Rudd decided to get involved and pass the time by becoming an umpire.
What started as a simple pocket money venture has grown into a serious passion and taken him to the heights of netball in the state.
He's now got the silverware to prove it as well after receiving the Neita Matthews OAM Umpires Award from Netball NSW.
He said it was an honour to be recognised for his hard work and one he did not see coming.
"It was a total shock and certainly a great honour to receive the award," he said.
"I was invited to the Netball NSW presentation night but wasn't told anymore information so I literally found out on the night which was a great way to find out.
"It's a shock but then you just jump up on stage, thankfully I didn't have to give a speech.
"Speaking in front of more than 200 people is a lot more nerve wracking than the umpiring itself."
Rudd's story is one of initiative and perseverance in a sport not typically associated with men.
He can't imagine a life without it though, even making the move to Sydney to give himself the best opportunity of gracing the court at Super Netball and international level one day.
"My mum and sister were at the courts every Saturday so I picked up a whistle to make some money," he said.
"I worked through the pathway in Orange and then moved into the Netball NSW pathway and I'm now in a part of the Netball Australia pathway.
"I moved to Sydney recently as well for better opportunities within the pathways instead of a seven hour drive.
"In 2024 I'll be in the premier league program and then hopefully I'll get picked up by Netball Australia and see what happens, it's not something you can really plan.
"It's 100 per cent effort every time, on and off the court, in order to get there. You put in the hard yards and see what happens."
Rudd said he wanted to pay tribute to his family as well as those in the Orange netball community.
"I certainly have to thank my family for all their support over the many years I've been travelling," he said.
"Everyone within the netball community as well, you don't get awards like this without their support behind you."
