A fresh timeline for when construction of the Orange Sports Precinct could be complete has been revealed.
There have been several delays to the multi-million dollar project since it was first announced. This has resulted in numerous changes to the stadium's design over the years.
But Sam Farraway MLC announced on Monday that a mid-2025 completion date may be on the cards.
He took a tour of the site alongside Orange councillor Tammy Greenhalgh and mayor Jason Hamling, the latter of which told him they hoped it would be another 12 months before the athletics track was built and a further six months before the stadium would be completed.
Mr Farraway also noted how the bulk of civil earthworks were complete.
"We can start to see the outline of where the athletics infrastructure and the athletics track will be," he said.
Garnering attention from NRL clubs to play regular season fixtures in Orange has long been thought of as one of the main outcomes from the stadium's construction.
"No, I don't think so. You've seen the Penrith Panthers lock in in Bathurst," he said.
While the politician did not anticipate the Panthers leaving Bathurst any time soon, he did indicate Orange may need to look to other professional leagues before getting its shot at the NRL.
"Whether it's football, soccer or whether it's rugby union possibly here in Orange, we can't all compete for the exact same match and game and sporting code," he said.
"I would love to see a bit of A-League out here as well. Orange is also very well known for rugby union. I would love to see a Tahs game, a Brumbies game. I would love to see a women's game out here as well."
In terms of A-League Women, the Bathurst resident expressed his disappointment at recent news the West Sydney Wanderers had cancelled their upcoming clash against Canberra United which was due to take place at Carrington Park. The match was cancelled because the poor quality of the playing surface.
"I say to council, I say to the sporting codes and organising bodies in the Central West, don't give up," he added.
"We need to keep attracting those games to our regions, we know they work, we know they activate our local economies and we know people enjoy the country hospitality right throughout the Central West."
Mr Farraway had not been informed if or when a game later in the season would be rescheduled for Bathurst.
While the focus of the sports precinct will no doubt look to the professional game once all is said and done, Mr Farraway stressed the importance of amateur sports as well, namely athletics.
"I believe in time it will get booked out most weekends and attract more families, more championships, more athletics carnivals here in Orange," he said.
"All of those families need to stay somewhere, they need to eat out somewhere, they need to use the amenities here and I think that will continue to create Orange as a tourism hub as well as the destination that Orange has become.
"That's where it's going to be sustainable for this region and this new facility is going to offer so much more opportunity for Little Athletics, local athletics but also those carnivals."
