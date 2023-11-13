Central Western Dailysport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Sport/A-League

Fresh timeline for Orange Sports Precinct revealed

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fresh timeline for when construction of the Orange Sports Precinct could be complete has been revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.