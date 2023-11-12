Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Proposed Group 10 second division could be the new home for departing PMP clubs

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 13 2023 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brand new competition could be launched to provide a home for two Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) departing clubs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.