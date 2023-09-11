Central Western Daily
Soil contamination at Orange Sports Precinct revealed, timeline unchanged

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Potentially-toxic soil contaminants have been discovered at the Orange Sports Precinct construction site. Completion mid-next year is still on track, according to council.

