Potentially-toxic soil contaminants have been discovered at the Orange Sports Precinct construction site. Completion mid-next year is still on track, according to council.
Asbestos, hydrocarbons and heavy metals including lead, chromium, copper, nickel, and zinc were identified during recent excavation of about 6000 square metres, a new development application says.
The material is believed to be filler imported for construction of hole greens at the former golf course. Asbestos piping at the site is also cited in the report.
Plans to "cap" the material underground with a protective layer have been lodged by Orange City Council. It says this is the most cost effective, safe, and environmentally sustainable option.
A development application for "remedial works to enable the site to be suitable for recreational land-use" has been published by council. It will remain on public exhibition until October 3, and will be voted on for approval at a later date.
The report says there will be no risk to safety under the plan. Material has been excavated and stockpiled in a north eastern section of the site.
A council spokesperson for council told the Central Western Daily: "There is no impact for project timetable".
After multiple previous delays citing supply chain constraints, a new completion timeline of mid-2024 for centre fields was revealed in August. The athletics complex and grandstand will be built subsequently.
The stadium will be the region's biggest by some margin when complete, featuring a 1598-seat stadium, eight multi-purpose fields, athletics facilities, a soccer field and about 800 parking spaces.
It was redesigned this year by Brewster Hjorth Architects, following a $34.5 million cash injection from the NSW Government ahead of the last election.
As previously reported by the CWD, negotiations to bring major sporting competitions including the NRL and Big Bash to Orange are underway.
The Orange Sports Precinct was announced in 2019 by then-premier Gladys Berejiklian under controversial circumstances.
Funding was initially subject to Nationals candidate Kate Hazelton winning the electorate. It was later promised unconditionally following backlash and claims the Premier was attempting to "blackmail" residents.
The project has been plagued by delays, and blown over budget by almost 100 per cent. Council cites COVID disruptions as the primary factor.
