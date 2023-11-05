With just over two weeks before kick-off, Bathurst has had its A-League Women's match postponed due to the quality of pitch's playing surface.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Western Sydney Wanderers was set to bring its home match against Canberra United to Carrington Park on Saturday, November 18, with the city last hosting a professional soccer match in January 2012.
But the Wanderers announced via its social media platforms on Friday that the fixture would be moved from Bathurst back to Sydney.
Wanderers and the Australian Professional League (APL) - the governing body of the A-League Women and Men competitions - said the decision to scrap the Bathurst fixture was because of "unseasonably cool conditions" that impacted the pitch's preparation.
Bathurst may still host a match later in the season, with the Wanderers continuing to work with Bathurst Regional Council for a revised fixture date during the 2023-24 season.
A new venue will be confirmed for the match against Canberra United in due course.
Council had confirmed that it had sold 1000 tickets already for the match.
For those fans who had already purchased tickets, they will be honoured for the rescheduled game, or refunded (less booking and credit card fees).
Refunds must be requested via email to events@bathurst.nsw.gov.au and seven to 14 days should be allowed for processing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.