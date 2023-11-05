Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/A-League

Western Sydney Wanderers A-League Women's fixture in Bathurst cancelled

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 5 2023 - 9:06pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With just over two weeks before kick-off, Bathurst has had its A-League Women's match postponed due to the quality of pitch's playing surface.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.