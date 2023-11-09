Just one round remains in the 2023 Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) season before finals kick-off.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Vipers have teams in all five divisions with a trip to face Mudgee Dragons on the cards for the final game of the seven-week campaign.
Here's where each team is placed and what they have to do to make the knockout stages.
After a disappointing two-point loss to open season 2023, the Vipers women haven't dropped a game.
Their winning streak currently sits at four games, following a 30-4 thumping of rivals Woodbridge on Saturday.
New coach Ryan Prevett has his side firing on all cylinders heading into the final match against Mudgee.
The opens side has already locked in finals football but their current second placing could fall to third if they lose to the Dragons and Wiradjuri Goannas see off Woodbridge.
Win and they host a grand final qualifier next week.
Like the seniors, the under 18s Vipers sit in second place with a spot in the top four locked in.
The difference is they have a top two spot confirmed with the third-placed Panorama Platypi three points behind.
They boast one of the most potent attacking weapons in the competitions with Georgie Barrett leading the points leader board with 58, 20 more than the next player.
Third team in and third team to be sitting in second place.
Their round seven clash with Mudgee will decide who finishes second and who finishes third.
They will need to win by 34 in order to leapfrog Goannas.
The under 14s won't play finals after a tough campaign yielding just one win so far.
They will face the last-placed Dragons on Saturday with Vipers certainly starting favourites to end their season on a high.
It's hard to find a more dominant team in 2023 than the Vipers under 12s.
They have won five from five with a 164 points for and 50 points against.
Saturday will provide a chance for the perfect season and get back into the swing of things after the bye.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.