The curtain will be drawn on one of the state's most popular rugby tournaments when the final edition of the Nick Tooth Memorial 10s takes place on Saturday, November 11.
The Toothy 10s will again be held at Emus Rugby Club with 22 men's teams and eight women's sides confirmed to be heading to Orange for one final party.
The event is held in honour of Nick Tooth, who tragically died while playing a game of rugby in Qurindi in 2015 and raises awareness of head and spinal injuries and funds for the Nick Tooth Foundation.
Outgoing Emus president Jamil Khalfan said it would be a great chance for the community to come together one last time in celebration.
"It was a good opportunity to bring all those teams and players back together for one last hurrah in the name of Nick Tooth," he said.
"I'm hugely looking forward to it. It's going to be a great tournament and also a celebration of what a successful 10s tournament looks like over the past decade.
"It will be about celebrating all the volunteers that have taken part and commemorating a really special guy's life which is really nice."
Khalfan said the tournament had achieved a lot in its near decade in existence but at its core remained a tribute to a man whose life touched so many around him.
"It doesn't just raise awareness about serious injuries in rugby, particularly head and neck injuries, but also about concussion which is becoming a real issue of discussion," he said.
"Ten years ago that wouldn't have been the case. They [the foundation] have really helped drive that through NSW Rugby.
"Equally it's a really beautiful way a family can honour someone and their life."
Despite the good work achieved in the past few years, Khalfan said the concept had come to a natural conclusion with organisers wanting to end on a high.
He did confirm Emus would be interested in holding a similar tournament for another charity in future however.
"Like anything these competitions run their course," he said.
"A lot of Nick's friends have moved on from rugby and are settling down in their professional and family lives so this gives an opportunity to put an end to it and for the family to move on in a different capacity rather than have it fizzle out."
Gates open at 8am with kick-off in the first game at 9am.
