Orange' CYMS junior Jack Cole could be in line for more game time with Penrith Panthers after being named in their squad for 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The NRL premiers announced their top 30 players for next season and beyond on Thursday, November 9.
Included was Orange's Cole, who has signed for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.
The five-eighth enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022, becoming an integral part of the Panthers' reserve grade side who went on to win the NSW Cup and State Championship.
He would make his NRL debut in the same year, in round 25 against North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.
In 2023 he made 17 appearances in NSW Cup, scoring eight tries and kicking 26 goals.
The 20-year old joins Blayney's Liam Henry who is also signed up for the next three years.
The former Blayney Bear was named NSW Cup player of the year after a standout campaign for the Panthers' reserve grade outfit.
Dubbo's Isaah Yeo has inked a deal until 2027, alongside fellow representative stars Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Moses Leota, Dylan Edwards (2028) and Brian To'o.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.