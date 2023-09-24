Central Western Daily
Photos

Western Women's Rugby League: Wiradjuri Goannas overcome Vipers in Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 24 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
A hat-trick from star fullback Kiara Sullivan was not enough as Vipers fell agonisingly short in their Western Women's Rugby League opener.

