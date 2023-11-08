Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Cowra Magpies look to Group 10 and NSW Rugby League for answers ahead of 2024 season

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 8 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra Magpies say they need questions answered by Group 10 and NSW Rugby League before making a call on joining Woodbridge Cup in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.