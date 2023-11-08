Cowra Magpies say they need questions answered by Group 10 and NSW Rugby League before making a call on joining Woodbridge Cup in 2024.
The club, which has won four premierships, has been weighing up its future in recent months following the withdrawal of their first grade side at the start of 2023.
Concerns over their ability to field a "competitive" Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) first grade side and the strength of the Woodbridge Cup youth competition have conspired to leave the Magpies unsure of where they will land next season.
However the upcoming Group 10 AGM in Bathurst on Sunday (November 12) is expected to provide some clarity on the futures of both Cowra and Blayney Bears.
Outgoing president Marc McLeish said if the PMP was set on having clubs field teams in all four grades, Cowra would struggle.
"If the PMP is asking for first grade as a rule, which we aren't 100 per cent certain of yet, that will be very difficult for us going forward," he said.
"We'll ask some questions, seek some clarity on a few things, more or less try to get an attitude from NSW Rugby League about where it all goes.
"We'll go to the Group 10 AGM on Sunday and just see what the conversation is. We are hoping to have another meeting in the coming weeks once we have all the facts on the table and where everything sits."
McLeish said the club was focused on its junior base and wanting to provide opportunities which they currently enjoy being part of Group 10.
The 2023 Woodbridge Cup youth league only featured four teams and 11 games per side.
He said the club would continue to have discussions but cast doubt over Cowra's long term future at the top of country footy.
"It's a bit of a damned if we do, damned if we don't situation. There's lots to talk about," he said.
"At the moment it's a bit of a conundrum in that we have to make sure our pathways for our juniors are appropriate and they get enough game time.
"That was a big focal point at the meeting and there's no doubt from a senior point of view our ability to field competitive side in PMP first grade would be extremely difficult, not only this year but ongoing.
"It's really important we get enough footy in there for our juniors and the Woodbridge Cup format as it stands doesn't necessarily provide that. That's the issue to debate at the moment."
All positions were filled at their AGM on November 6 and new president Bruce Wallace will head to Bathurst on Sunday.
Despite the doubt over what association the club would call home in 2024, McLeish said the Magpies were in a good place.
"From a club perspective, we're quite healthy," he said.
"It's just that Cowra's economy, the work and housing situation over here is not becoming of attracting people to town.
"Trying to provide two grades, let alone a competitive first grade side is getting harder and harder.
"If you can't give a bloke some work and a place to stay you have no hope of attracting young families to town."
