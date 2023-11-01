Incoming Central West Wranglers skipper Ed Morrish is yet to be convinced about the new Western T20 format but says he's honoured to lead the side.
Wranglers will face off against Western Plains Outlaws for the Tremain-Copeland Cup on Sunday, November 5 at Bathurst Showground.
It's his first time skippering the side after previously serving as vice-captain to Ryan Peacock, a development he said took him by surprise.
"We had a selection meeting three or four weeks ago and I was just asked," he said.
"I had just assumed Ryan Peacock was going to do it again but he recently got married and only started playing again last weekend.
"So I was asked if I'd do it, it's what you play cricket for I guess, I definitely wasn't going to say no.
"It is [an honour]. It's a bit different this year, it's more of a developmental thing for Western this season.
It's not the only thing new about Wranglers this year with the Plan B Regional Bash canned in its current format.
Instead Wranglers and Outlaws will face off across two T20 games, from which a Western side will be picked to compete in the Plan B Country Bash, which has tentative plans to host the final before a Big Bash League game at the SCG in early 2024.
Morrish said he was "disappointed" in the changes, citing the reduced opportunities for players from the region, but said Wranglers would be keen to get their hands on the trophy up for grabs.
"It's better if you get picked to play for Western and [have the chance to] play in front of a fair few people but I'm a little bit disappointed because I liked the old concept as did a lot of blokes," he said.
"A lot of guys who will play in the Wranglers side haven't played for Western and some will miss out on the chance to do that. The competition is a lot harder to make that jump up to Western level.
"It will still be competitive though, we are still playing for the Tremain-Copeland Cup so there is something on the line."
Morrish's Orange City side have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) season, winning two from two.
They are midway through their round three clash with Cavaliers, who hold a 384-run lead.
"We had two wins to start the year which was a big positive for us," he said.
"Last week we obviously came up against the defending premiers and Corbs (Matt Corben) batted really well as he always does.
"If you ask me he is the best in the competition by a country mile.
"We were a bit disappointed in how we fielded but we have two wins and a chance to win a third, we just need to bat well."
