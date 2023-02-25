Central Western Daily
Ed Morrish scores 123 not out as Orange City salvages a draw against CYMS in BOIDC


By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 26 2023 - 11:40am, first published 9:58am
Having battled his way to the 80s, Orange City captain Ed Morrish looked as if he might be left stranded in his side's BOIDC clash against Orange CYMS, with the score 9/226.

