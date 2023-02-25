Having battled his way to the 80s, Orange City captain Ed Morrish looked as if he might be left stranded in his side's BOIDC clash against Orange CYMS, with the score 9/226.
Despite the total not looking ominous, Tynan Southcombe glided out to the crease ready to be the anchor.
The number 11 batsman walked towards his skipper and said: "I'm getting you to your hundred."
And with that came one of the great last-wicket partnerships, as Orange City looked to salvage a draw from its final fixture of the season at Wade Park.
At first, Morrish attempted to farm the strike, but his confidence grew in the man at the other end as the overs went on.
"I spoke to Tyno and said let's just get the draw, and take it as deep as we can," Morrish said.
With City chasing 306 after Joey Coughlan's century last week, it was always going to be a tall order chasing down the runs, and as wickets fell the draw looked like the next best result.
Earlier in the day, Josh Coyte (40) and Dave Boundy (17) combined for a 41-run opening stand before that became 4/82 due to a middle order collapse.
Lachie Skelly came in eventually at 7/142, providing terrific support for Morrish with 37 before he was removed off the bowling of Coughlan at 8/226. Coughlan then had Brad Johnson caught with the score not changing, bringing the number 11 to the crease.
Southcombe stuck it out with the left-hander who would bring up his hundred with a cut through backward point - a feat he hadn't achieved since 2019 against Rugby Union. Ironically, that was the same year Coughlan scored his last hundred, also against Rugby Union.
Bringing up the ton brought an obvious fist pump from the City skipper and acknowledgement to his team-mates and a group of Orange City old boys known as 'The Troopers'.
While the achievement was cause for celebration, there was still a job to do with City needing to bat out the remaining overs for a draw.
Coughlan, Rory Daburger (2/56), Jamie Austin (1/70) and Lachie Wykes (0/44) would all trundle in trying to finish off the last partnership.
Coughlan (2/49) would even give away the off-spinners to bowl off the long run in the final over, but it would be to no avail as Southcombe kept out the final six balls, despite having half the CYMS side around the bat.
City finished the day 9/272, with Southcombe (8*) and Morrish (123*) combining for a 46-run partnership.
The centurion said his thought process coming into the second day of play was simple.
"Just bat the day, that was the mindset. Bat the day and the runs will come," he said.
The runs came indeed, although Morrish did offer up two chances, with one drop coming while he was on 20 and the other on 110.
Having not scored a century for almost four years, the City skipper was understandable relieved.
"Bloody oath it has (been a long time), it's been a very long three years," he said.
While Morrish was exhausted post-game, he found time to praise his final-wicket partner after a stellar effort by Southcombe at the other end.
"He just listened to every word I said, he got in behind it, did well and I'm proud of him," he said.
For CYMS, the best of its bowlers were Chris Novak (1/28 off 10) and Peter Gott (2/17 off 8).
The draw ends City's season with the Warriors last round a bye, while CYMS play Bathurst City Redbacks at Bathurst.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
