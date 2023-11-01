Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Bathurst Regional Council offers Greyhound Racing NSW potential site for centre of excellence

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
November 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst's hopes of being the home of a new $15 million greyhound racing centre of excellence have just received a major boost.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.