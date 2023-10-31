Cooper Brien didn't waste anytime on his return to Wade Park, hitting an unbeaten 65 to win the Bonnor Cup opener for St Pat's Old Boys on Friday, October 27.
Brien made light work of Centrals' total of 104, facing 22 balls for an impressive strike rate of 295.45 as Pat's chased down their target in just eight overs.
The reigning Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) best and fairest winner made the move to Sydney grade cricket in the off-season, linking up with Western Suburbs.
But he has returned to his boyhood club as a marquee for the T20 competition and it was as though he had never left when he strolled out to the middle under the Wade Park lights.
"It was good to get out there as a team and have a great start to the campaign," he said.
"I don't like to think about it too much when I go out. I just went out there and played my shots. I got away with a few I think though.
"I do like playing T20. It can be a difficult game to get a hold of but I do enjoy it. I like to imagine my target areas and just pick the right balls.
"I got a bit lucky on Friday, they just bowled them there and I managed to get bat on ball."
The 19-year old said he was enjoying the challenges of playing in Sydney and was being tested in the second grade outfit for Wests.
After some low scores to start the season he has recently posted handy totals of 21 and 26 batting at number seven as Wests sit atop the ladder.
"I'm enjoying it down there," he said.
"It's definitely different in terms of playing styles, different teams and new grounds so there's a bit to get used to.
"Sydney bowlers definitely know where the ball is going to go which makes it difficult to create your own plan. But you take the good with the bad and try to play each ball on its merits.
"I've played men's cricket since I was about 14 but certainly still getting used to the difference in Sydney.
"I'm just training once a week and going up on the Friday night to play Saturday. Travel is definitely taking its toll, it's pretty difficult but I have a good support crew around me which definitely helps."
While happy playing second grade, Brien said his goal was to force his way in the first XI and perhaps even be on the team sheet when Wests make the trip to Orange to face Manly in December.
"Making the step up to first grade has been the plan for a while," he said.
"But at the moment I'm just focused on playing seconds before I get my shot.
"If I'm in first grade by then it would be pretty cool to play back home."
