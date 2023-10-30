Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

The return of Mac Webster proved pivotal for South Wagga as they claimed their first win of the season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mac Webster (83) and (3-37) guided South Wagga to their first win of the season in their Max Knight Cup clash against Wagga City. Picture by Les Smith
Mac Webster (83) and (3-37) guided South Wagga to their first win of the season in their Max Knight Cup clash against Wagga City. Picture by Les Smith

The return of Mac Webster proved pivotal for South Wagga as they claimed their first win of the season and the Max Knight Cup in their one-day clash against Wagga City.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.